LATINO LIFE

Latino Life

Aired Sunday, October 23, 2016
EMBED </>More News Videos

SEFCEDA - The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association aims to connect people with job training and jobs. It's having the 5th Annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon.

Guests: Juan Saavedra & Catherine Robles/SEFCEDA

Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon
Wednesday, November 9
11:30am-1:30pm
Fresno Fairgrounds
(559) 708-7101
www.sefceda.org
EMBED </>More News Videos

WEARABLE ART - Local artist Diego Monterrubio talks about his new exhibit at Arte Americas and his new clothing line based on his art.
Guest: Diego Monterrubio/ARTIST

Current Exhibit
www.arteamericas.org

Clothing
www.shopvida.com/collections

Search
Diego Monterrubio

EMBED </>More News Videos

CHILDREN'S OPERA - Local opera singer Alejandra Tejeda talks about Fresno State's new Children's Opera and her lead role.

Guest: Alejandra Tejeda/OPERA SINGER

Lucinda y las Flores de la Nochebuena: http://fresnostate.edu/artshum/music/ensembles/minor/childrens-opera.html

EMBED </>More News Videos

Aired Sunday, October 23, 2015

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE - A performance from opera singer Alejandra Tejeda and guitarist Jorge Luis Aguilera.
Related Topics:
societylatino lifeabc30 community
Load Comments
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life
Latino Life
Latino Life
Latino Life
More latino life
SOCIETY
Latino Life
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
ABC30 Community
2017 Black History Month Celebration
More Society
Top Stories
Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Show More
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
Costly coverup for hit and run driver who killed Fresno Army vet
Kern County deputies rescue 85-year-old woman trying to cross flood waters
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos