Latino Life

Guest: Sandra Flores/ Director Of The Fresno County Pre-Term Birth Collective Impact Initiative at Fresno State
FRESNO COUNTY PRETERM BIRTH INITIATIVE
www.facebook.com/fresnoptbi
(559) 278-2126
Guests: Constantino Aguilar/Exec. Director of Technology and Innovation-Merced Union High School District Kevin Swartman/Merced High School Principal
PARENT INSTITUTE CONFERENCE
Saturday, February 25
8:00am-2:30pm
Golden Valley High School
2121 E. Childs Avenue, Merced, CA
(209) 381-6793 ext. 6161
www.mcoe.org Search Early Education section
SILENT SLEIGH- Deaf and hard of hearing children are treated to a holiday celebration featuring Santa who understands sign language.
TOYS FOR TOTS - The Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend is a big success.
FEEDING AMERICA - Spreading the word about donating food to those in need.
www.Abc.com/beinspired
COMMUNITY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS TREE LANE WALK NIGHT
Tuesday, December 13
Shuttle
Fig Garden Village
www.treefresno.org
HMONG INTERNATIONAL NEW YEAR FESTIVAL
December 26-January 1
Fresno Fairgrounds
www.hinyf.org
GLOBAL WINTER WONDERLAND
Now through January 2
Tulare County Fairgrounds
www.globalwonderland.com
(559) 686-4707
