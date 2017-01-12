LATINO LIFE

Latino Life

Aired Sunday, December 11, 2016
Aired Sunday, December 11, 2016

PRE TERM BIRTH INITIATIVE - Fresno County has one of the highest preterm birth rates in the nation. Learn about the movement to help pregnant Moms in the valley.

Guest: Sandra Flores/ Director Of The Fresno County Pre-Term Birth Collective Impact Initiative at Fresno State

FRESNO COUNTY PRETERM BIRTH INITIATIVE
www.facebook.com/fresnoptbi
(559) 278-2126

Aired Sunday, December 11, 2016

PARENT INSTITUTE CONFERENCE - Parents can enjoy a day of workshops, activities and food while learning how to be a better advocate for their child.
Guests: Constantino Aguilar/Exec. Director of Technology and Innovation-Merced Union High School District Kevin Swartman/Merced High School Principal

PARENT INSTITUTE CONFERENCE
Saturday, February 25
8:00am-2:30pm
Golden Valley High School
2121 E. Childs Avenue, Merced, CA
(209) 381-6793 ext. 6161
www.mcoe.org Search Early Education section
Aired Sunday, December 11, 2016

KIDS CODE - Central Unified students get a head start on technology. They learn how to code.
SILENT SLEIGH- Deaf and hard of hearing children are treated to a holiday celebration featuring Santa who understands sign language.

TOYS FOR TOTS - The Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend is a big success.
FEEDING AMERICA - Spreading the word about donating food to those in need.
www.Abc.com/beinspired

Aired Sunday, December 11, 2016

FIESTA NAVIDENA - A celebration featuring a children's posada and Mexican traditions.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

CHRISTMAS TREE LANE WALK NIGHT
Tuesday, December 13
Shuttle

Fig Garden Village
www.treefresno.org

HMONG INTERNATIONAL NEW YEAR FESTIVAL
December 26-January 1
Fresno Fairgrounds
www.hinyf.org

GLOBAL WINTER WONDERLAND
Now through January 2
Tulare County Fairgrounds
www.globalwonderland.com
(559) 686-4707
