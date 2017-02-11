ABC30 airs a special edition of Latino Life. The show focuses on President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.
On January 25th, 2017 President Trump signed executive orders aimed at securing our borders. They call for several actions that are of growing concern to many Latinos living in the Central Valley. Action News Anchor Veronica Miracle shares details on the executive orders.
Two days after signing plans for building a new wall along the U.S. and Mexican border, President Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring refugees and people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. These actions sparked rumors in immigrant communities.
Action News anchor Corin Hoggard shows us how legal immigrants can sort fact from fiction and get help protecting themselves. Action News anchor Dale Yurong looks at the response to recent protests and the on-going debate over whether Fresno should be a so-called "sanctuary city." Local leaders recently clarified the city's stance on immigration policies.
Fears of deportation rose after rumors began circulating on social media about immigration and customs enforcement agents going door to door in Fresno.
Action News anchor Veronica Miracle uncovers the truth about ICE raids. Mario Gonzalez from Centro La Familia and Immigration Attorney Camille Cook talk about your rights if you are worried about deportation.
Resources:
Centro La Familia
(559 237-2961
www.centrolafamilia.org
Central Valley Immigrant Integration Collaborative
https://www.vallecentral.org/
Central California Legal Services
http://www.centralcallegal.org/en/
Mexican Consulate-Fresno
7435 N. Ingram Ave.
Fresno, CA 93711
https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/fresno/index.php/es/
HBCUs - Historically Black Colleges and Universities are recruiting students from the Central Valley. The Black College Expo is bringing its HBCU Recruitment Caravan to Fresno City College on February 14 from 1-4PM. They are encouraging students from all backgrounds to apply including Latinos and Hmong students.
Some students will be signed on the spot. Bring your transcripts, ACT or SAT scores. Guest: Dr. Gloria Ponce-Rodriguez-National Colleges Resources Foundation. Get more information at www.thecollegeexpo.org
Farmworker Appreciation Day - Dozens of people spent the day in Mendota for Farmworker Appreciation Day. Resources ranging from healthcare to education assistance were offered.
The Employment Development Department teamed up with Proteus for the event aimed at thanking the residents of rural communities in West Fresno County who work long hours to put food on their tables and ours.