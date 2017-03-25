LATINO LIFE

Aired Sunday, March 25, 2017
SUMMER CAMP - Golden State YMCA is encouraging kids to sign up for summer camp. Not all kids can afford to go so "Camperships" are offered. YMCA is encouraging people to support this cause. YMCA Camp Sequoia Lake provides outdoor experiences for youth and families.

Kids can swim, hike, participate in challenge course activities and learn about the outdoors.

Guest: Elissa Kubrin/GOLDEN STATE YMCA
www.ymcacampsequoialake.org

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES - The Department of Rehabilitation. DOR provides many services to people with disabilities including:

- Benefits Planning
- Career assessment and counseling
- Job search and interview skills

- Independent living skills
- Career education and training
- Assistive technology

The Department of Rehabilitation believes that with training and support, an individual with a disability can access new opportunities. Anyone with a disability can attain a level of independence that increases their self- worth. DOR tailors services to each person individually to ensure a greater chance for success.

A vocational rehabilitation team works closely with each person to establish the best combination of services and resources necessary to prepare for, find, and retain employment.

Guest: Martha Espitia/Department of Rehabilitation

California Department of Rehabilitation
www.dor.ca.gov

(559) 445-6011

FRESNO SCHOOL'S AMAZING FEAT - The kids at Design Science Early College High School intend to break the cycle of poverty. 48 seniors will soon graduate. All of them have been accepted into four-year colleges.

STEPS TO GOOD HEALTH - A new club has formed to promote healthy living in southeast Fresno. The walking group gets together every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Winchell Elementary. They will continue their walks through June.

BOOK DONATION - 5,000 books were donated to the Tulare County Office of Education. It's part of Disney ABC Television Group's Magic of Storytelling campaign. ABC30 helped get books into the hands of kids in Tulare. The donation will help kids in the after school program is known as Choices.

VINTAGE DAYS - Fresno State will hold Vintage Days April 21-23rd. Admission is free.
