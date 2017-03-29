MADERA COUNTY

Leaders in Madera came together to talk about new business and the need for jobs

EMBED </>More News Videos

Incoming business and jobs were at the forefront of the Madera State of the County event. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Incoming business and jobs were at the forefront of the Madera State of the County event.

County and city leaders spoke to a full room regarding approved and failed measures, successful community programs, and what is to come for Madera County.

"We're still working on the casino project and a handful of other retail and housing projects that are coming up, so a lot of great things happening," said Andy Medellin, Madera City Mayor.

As officials discussed the future of Madera, they addressed new businesses and development, including a new Loves Travel Stop and County Store that is expected to break ground later this year and include some adjacent amenities.

"Because they bought more property than usual there's also going to be an 80 room hotel, there's going to be a restaurant on site," said Bobby Kahn, Madera County EDC.

Madera County Supervisor Max Rodriguez also brought up the Riverstone Development Project, emphasizing it would bring commercial space for retail and service businesses; but he says it's still not enough.

According to the state's Employment Development Department, Madera County's unemployment rate was at 9.5 percent in February. Rodriguez said both the city and county need to focus on ways that will help put Madera on the map as a place for business expansion and more jobs.

"We hear about Visalia, Fresno, Merced and all the companies are looking at those areas to expand-- we want to be included in that idea."

Another topic discussed was the High-Speed Rail, Rodriguez states the Fresno River viaduct is expected to be complete by this summer.
Related Topics:
societymaderamadera countyjobsbusinessMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County development project could threaten highway icon
Madera DA's Office investigates calls to social services about mother in child murder case
Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
More madera county
SOCIETY
Woodward park to open second play structure thanks to generous donations
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
World renowned evangelist to speak at Fresno City Fest
Woodside 'Pig Scramble': Tradition or animal cruelty?
More Society
Top Stories
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
12 dead, 3 injured after church bus crash in Texas
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Kings County Sheriff's deputies arrest rape, burglary suspect
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
Show More
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
More News
Top Video
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
Fresno wine and beer enthusiasts have a new place to shop and learn about their craft
Woodward park to open second play structure thanks to generous donations
More Video