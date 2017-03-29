Leaders in Madera came together to talk about new business and the need for jobs

Incoming business and jobs were at the forefront of the Madera State of the County event.County and city leaders spoke to a full room regarding approved and failed measures, successful community programs, and what is to come for Madera County."We're still working on the casino project and a handful of other retail and housing projects that are coming up, so a lot of great things happening," said Andy Medellin, Madera City Mayor.As officials discussed the future of Madera, they addressed new businesses and development, including a new Loves Travel Stop and County Store that is expected to break ground later this year and include some adjacent amenities."Because they bought more property than usual there's also going to be an 80 room hotel, there's going to be a restaurant on site," said Bobby Kahn, Madera County EDC.Madera County Supervisor Max Rodriguez also brought up the Riverstone Development Project, emphasizing it would bring commercial space for retail and service businesses; but he says it's still not enough.According to the state's Employment Development Department, Madera County's unemployment rate was at 9.5 percent in February. Rodriguez said both the city and county need to focus on ways that will help put Madera on the map as a place for business expansion and more jobs."We hear about Visalia, Fresno, Merced and all the companies are looking at those areas to expand-- we want to be included in that idea."Another topic discussed was the High-Speed Rail, Rodriguez states the Fresno River viaduct is expected to be complete by this summer.