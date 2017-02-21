Little Liv's love of fishing will melt your heart

LITTLE ROCK, AR --When she caught her first fish, an adorable Arkansas girl also captured the world's heart with her unfettered expression of joy.
Adorable little Liv was fishing with her father Jefferson Talbot at a park outside of Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month when she made the big catch.
"Oh my gosh, Daddy, I actually caught a fish! I caught a fish!" she beamed, jumping up and down after reeling in the fish.
Talbot later took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for maintaining the park they were visiting.
"A big thanks to AGFC for doing a lot of the stuff that I'm sure goes unnoticed. Such as stocking ponds around the state that help the effort as parents to get kids out of the house and enjoy some of God's creations," he wrote.
"My kids think we're just fishing, but it's soooo much more than that!"