U.S. & WORLD

Little Liv's love of fishing will melt your heart

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meet Liv, a young Arkansas girl whose love of fishing will warm even the coldest heart. (KTRK)

LITTLE ROCK, AR --
When she caught her first fish, an adorable Arkansas girl also captured the world's heart with her unfettered expression of joy.

Adorable little Liv was fishing with her father Jefferson Talbot at a park outside of Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month when she made the big catch.

"Oh my gosh, Daddy, I actually caught a fish! I caught a fish!" she beamed, jumping up and down after reeling in the fish.

Talbot later took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for maintaining the park they were visiting.

"A big thanks to AGFC for doing a lot of the stuff that I'm sure goes unnoticed. Such as stocking ponds around the state that help the effort as parents to get kids out of the house and enjoy some of God's creations," he wrote.

"My kids think we're just fishing, but it's soooo much more than that!"
Related Topics:
societyfishingmust-see videobuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldchildrenparknature
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Take a ride on this picturesque Alaskan bore tide
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Skiers and snowboarders enjoying fresh snow brought by storms at Yosemite National Park
Wet weather impacting local construction industry
ADORABLE ALERT: Baby gets tot-sized glasses
More Society
Top Stories
Highway 41 closed near Yosemite National Park entrance
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Crews monitor water levels and levees as Kings River flows
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Show More
Video shows 7 teens frantically trying to get out of icy water
San Jose neighborhood under water following flash flood
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
California spillway spills over for first time in 10 years
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
More News
Top Video
Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money
Central High School football coach loses his battle with cancer
Wet weather causing fire officials to be concerned of future fire hazards
Merced County officials keeping close eye on water ways as most flow at capacity
More Video