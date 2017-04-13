BABY ANIMALS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe is getting ready to welcome a little calf

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!



A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
Related Topics:
societybaby giraffezoobaby animalsanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldgood newsNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BABY ANIMALS
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo
Happy Panda Day!
More baby animals
SOCIETY
Raging water bringing new life to the Kings River
New York Times highlights reasons to love Fresno
Fresno Police opening satellite offices in Tower District and Northeast Fresno
AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley
More Society
Top Stories
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Clerk at a Madera gas station gets into fist fight with robber
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Fresno County
Police looking for man wanted after a shooting in Los Banos
Fresno Police opening satellite offices in Tower District and Northeast Fresno
Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
Show More
Thieves breaking into cars at record pace but Fresno Police say residents can stop the crime wave
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Part of Fresno Rescue Mission to be demolished and moved due to High-Speed Rail
AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos