BABY ANIMALS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe is ready to have a baby

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!



A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
Related Topics:
societybaby giraffezoobaby animalsanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldgood newsNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BABY ANIMALS
Meet Bogey the baby giraffe
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo
Happy Panda Day!
More baby animals
SOCIETY
Teen with Down syndrome gets 'Boy Meets World' birthday wish
Spring on the High Line
Squirrel served cones daily at ice cream shop
New York Times highlights reasons to love Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher
Park Rangers using dog rescue in Yosemite National Park as warning to other pet owners
Show More
Secretary of the Interior coming to Central California
4 young men from Fresno arrested for armed robbery on Golden Gate Bridge
Shared workspace business expands in Downtown Fresno
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos