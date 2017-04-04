BABY ANIMALS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe may give birth at any time

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!



A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
