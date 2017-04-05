BABY ANIMALS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the giraffe ready to give birth

(Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
April the Giraffe is having a baby, and she's ready to give birth at any moment!



A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 15 months, the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150lb and will stand at 6' tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6-10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream: Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!
Related Topics:
societybaby giraffezoobaby animalsanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldgood newsNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BABY ANIMALS
Happy Panda Day!
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Columbus Zoo welcomes two sets of polar bear cub twins
More baby animals
SOCIETY
Bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas elementary school
PHOTOS: 2 bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas school
Parrot celebrates 30th birthday
High school forgoes mirrors for positive messages
More Society
Top Stories
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, school district says
Mountain View baby girl found safe after AMBER Alert
Trump adds Rick Perry to National Security Council
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Donald Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council
Show More
Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland, Air Force says
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
Susan Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos