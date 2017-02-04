Local Girl Scout troops receive 500,000 boxes of cookies to sell

It's that time of year again. Girl Scout Cookies are back on sale and this year and there's a new cookie to try.Local girl scouts gathered Saturday at Cedar and Dakota Avenues to pick up their shipments. They will officially start selling boxes Sunday, just in time for the Super Bowl.Leaders say they dropped off 500,000 boxes in different cities in the area."Let me tell you we have the greatest new cookie," said Cathy Ferguson, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central California South. "It's called the S'more. I have to keep them off my desk because I would eat the whole package. It's brand new this year to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies."Leaders say you can buy cookies now from Girl Scouts that you know, but, starting February 17, girls will be selling cookies in booths around the area and you can locate them through the Cookie Finder app.