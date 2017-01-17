GOOD NEWS

Local hospital workers volunteer on MLK Day
Kaiser Permanente employees honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a gift to a local non profit group. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Kaiser Permanente employees honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a gift to a local non profit group.

Dozens of employees with Kaiser spent time at Stone Soup Fresno, along with volunteers from Hands On Central California. They also made improvements to the playground area and to the classrooms.

"It'll be amazing to see the faces of the kids... tomorrow. They are the ones normally that really notice these things. Sometimes the parents don't notice it, but the kids do," said Lowell Ens, Stone Soup Executive Director.

This is the 12th year Kaiser employees spent their King holiday as volunteers.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
