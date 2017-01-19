Local students getting to be a part of history at Trump inauguration

Washington D.C. is an ideal place to teach young minds about American history. Five sixth graders from Ballico Elementary in Merced County won an online contest to attend the Envision Leadership Summit.Four schools out of thousands were selected for the D.C. trip."It's a once in a life time opportunity and I'm stoked to be here I'm sure the kids are gonna be thrilled to see the capital building, to see all the monuments that are here," said Johnny Guillen, Ballico School Teacher.But the kids fun started when they stopped in Burlingame before flying out."Took the kids to dinner at In-N-Out and in walks Shawn Livingston of the Warriors. So the kids are-- before we even get on the plane they are already taking pictures with celebs," said Brian Ballenger, Ballico Cressey Superintendent.Los Banos High teacher Jeff Christensen and Student Jorge Ortiz were also out enjoying the sites Thursday.President Obama will host President-Elect Trump at the White House on Friday, the two will then ride together, along with their wives, to the US Capitol where Mr. Trump will take his oath.It has been a very contentious election but President Obama promised a peaceful transition. But some 200,000 protesters are expected on Saturday for a woman's march on Washington."We are very unhappy with President- Elect and we feel that it's very important to stand up and say something about it," Michelle Myers, Boise, Idaho.