Los Banos man talks after he and his daughter get stuck in east Africa due to temporary travel ban

A tight hug and a warm welcome to Ahmed Ali and his daughter Eman now back home in Los Banos after being stuck in east Africa for more than a week."I was really, really, how I say, a bad dream-- we have a bad dream, that's the only thing I could describe it."Ali said the journey started on a happier note, his 12-year-old daughter's immigrant visa was finally approved, they did everything by the book to get it. They were about to board when his daughter was turned away for having a Yemeni passport."I was just lost; I don't know what to do. I can't take her back to Yemen because its bad there and I can't take her to USA," said Ali.Their flight was scheduled just a day after President Trump signed the executive order banning travel from seven Middle Eastern countries.Ali tried to explain to Eman what was happening."She was asking me why they come out with that law, why only Yemenis?"Ali said his biggest concern was his wife and kids back home; Eman's concern was that she would never see them"She was scared that she would not be able to see her mom-- not see her mom or her sisters."Ali kept telling Eman that maybe tomorrow they would be able to board. On Sunday that tomorrow finally came. Underneath the smiles and tears was the relief of Eman and her father were finally reunited with their family.Ali said Eman was finally happy to see her mom and sister and that the battle to come home was over."I was sad and happy, and finally we done," said Ali.Ali said he is still in shock from all the support from the community and from Congressman Jim Costa who brought up his case to Congress. He also said the first thing he wants to get done for his daughter now that he is back is get her citizen certificate and start enrolling her in a school as soon as he can.