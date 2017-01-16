MERCED COUNTY

Los Banos teen heads to DC for Trump inauguration
The trip to Washington DC drew plenty of interest when it was announced over a year ago on the Los Banos High campus, and only one student will make the trip to see the historic day in person.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Valley high school student and his history teacher will be among the hundreds of thousands of people packed into Washington DC on Friday.

The trip to the Capitol drew plenty of interest when it was announced over a year ago on the Los Banos High campus, and only one student will make the trip and he can't wait.

Monday marked another day of rehearsals for President Trump's inauguration and parade in Washington DC on Friday. Los Banos High history teacher Jeff Christensen and one of his students, Jorge Ortiz, are headed back east for the event.

They'll take in all the sights DC has to offer, starting with the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.

"When I get a chance to bring a student back to something that's historic and significant that's in the constitution, that's a great teaching moment," Christensen said.

Ultimately, several other students couldn't make the trip because of the $2,500 cost. Ortiz is grateful his parents made the tour a reality.

"At first I go, 'Oh, that'd be cool, but I probably can't go. It costs too much," the high school junior said. "Then my mom said, 'Oh no, you're going. I'll find a way.' So, she became a teacher here at Los Banos High and my dad found a better job so they were able to get the money together."

Ortiz will be one of 45 high students from California sponsored by World Striders during the trip to Washington DC.

"To actually see in person, because if you see it on a phone or something, it's not the same," he said. "You don't get every single detail."

Christensen tells his students experience is a much better teacher than anything you can read in a book.

"I had Jorge in a criminal justice class, and so, we're going to go by the FBI building and see that," he said.

Ortiz got a new iPhone for Christmas so he'll have plenty of space to snap photos and videos in Washington DC this week and having the Presidential Inauguration happen at the same time as the tour was an added bonus.

Fresno Congressman Jim Costa will make sure the two have tickets to the event.
