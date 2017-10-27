ABC30 COMMUNITY

Lost diplomas found thanks to Tulare woman's efforts

Tony Cabrera
"When I finally spoke to her on the phone it felt good to know I was able to give it back to her."

A couple years ago, Tulare resident LeAnna Teran held onto diplomas and certificates one of her family member found in a car that was going to be crushed in a wrecking yard. She searched different websites but was NEVER able to find the woman named on the documents. Just recently, she tried AGAIN - this time in a local Facebook group.

"I wanted to return it to her because it's a memory/milestone in her life," Teran said. "I felt it would be the right thing to do to return it to her."

To her surprise, someone saw the Facebook post and confirmed it was, in fact, her godmother, who lives in Bakersfield! The two were able to speak over the phone and the woman told her that when she moved, she never realized she had lost the documents. LeAnna wasn't able to return them in person, so she put them in the mail. SHARE this to help show others how persistence can pay off and how it can be EXTRA special when it's a random act of kindness.


#FacesOfTheValley #RandomActOfKindness #abc30insider
