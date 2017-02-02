Madera ranks number one in short term job growth

In Madera, new businesses are going up and bringing new jobs. Recently Madera metropolitan area was ranked number one in the nation for short term job growth by the Milken Institute."So that's very exciting for us, it's just a sign of the health of our local economies," said Bobby Kahn, Madera County EDC Executive Director.Kahn said the area was ranked amongst other small cities in the country."It's been a combination of new companies coming to Madera, such as Deerpoint Group which is newly located in the Freedom Industrial Park on the south end of town. Along with a lot of our companies expanding-- we've had a healthy economy. Our vacancy rate for industrial properties in Madera is under one percent."Kahn said one of the biggest jobs makers this year was the Chukchansi Casino."The reopening of Chukchansi has been a significant impact Madera County. You're talking about 1,000 jobs, or about 1,200 jobs, that were illuminated when they closed, and a good part of those folks are local people."Kahn adds those businesses and jobs are helping the economy and keeping tax dollars in the local area.There are more job opportunities on the way-- at Avenue 17 and Highway 99 a Loves Travel Station will be built, incorporating a gas station, restaurant, and hotel. Crews could break ground sometime this year.