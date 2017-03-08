FRESNO

Man giving back to Valley veterans by cleaning headstones

EMBED </>More News Videos

After working eight hours as a head custodian for a Madera school, Damian Carranza is off to his second job of the day-- this one, though, he is doing for free. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After working eight hours as a head custodian for a Madera school, Damian Carranza is off to his second job of the day-- this one, though, he is doing for free.

Carranza's assignment is a local cemetery-- cleaning a headstone of a veteran.

"Today I'm going to do Ottis E. Conley Sr. I would say it hasn't been done since it was put it in-- when was that? 2005."

The idea for Carranza came when a friend challenged him to the 22 push up challenge-- you have likely seen it on social media.

But Carranza said he wanted to step outside the box and do something different.

"My initial thought when they nominated me for the challenge was that I wanted to maybe visit a veteran at a VA hospital get to know a little bit about them, and then I thought I have the perfect platform-- I clean headstones I can do a veteran every day."

And now Carranza is on day five.

"It's a good feeling-- I'm doing something good for a family. I get to learn a little bit about that veteran."

The task at hand is tedious, but this Central Valley man does it with care; even taking time to bring to focus the veteran by making their names stand out.

"Putting back in condition like most of these-- you can only do so many though do what I could."

Carranza pays his respects to one of our nation's hero he spent nearly an hour with-- in this case a US Navy and US Army vet who now has a newly restored headstone-- from a man who is making his rounds to celebrate another vet the same way.

"It brings joy to know that I'm bringing joy to somebody else's life."

If you would like to submit a name of a veteran who's tombstone you would like Carranza to take care of click here.
Related Topics:
societyveteransfresnogood newsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
New baby rhino seen by crowds for first time as Fresno Chaffee Zoo makes changes
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Valley residents react to new health care legislation meant to replace ACA
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
More fresno
SOCIETY
New baby rhino seen by crowds for first time as Fresno Chaffee Zoo makes changes
Kids Day 2017
Man proposes in the hospital after car accident
Bus driver Thomas Mitchell builds wheelchair ramp
More Society
Top Stories
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect
Push to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act already drawing criticism
Tulare County moves closer to even stricter nut theft ordinance
'Sanctuary state' bill would change how ICE operations conducted across CA
Show More
Teen charged with decapitating mother in North Carolina
Motorcyclist jumps over 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley, sparks investigation
3 Clovis City Council seats to be filled in special election
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents
More News
Top Video
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
New baby rhino seen by crowds for first time as Fresno Chaffee Zoo makes changes
More Video