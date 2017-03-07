U.S. & WORLD

The meaning of love: Man proposes in the hospital after car accident

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tennessee man proposes in the hospital after car accident. (KTRK)

SWEETWATER, TN --
A Tennessee man's proposal is exemplifying the true meaning of the famous four letter word: love.

To quote the great Marvin Gaye, "Ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wide enough to keep me from getting to you."

No mountain, no river, and not even a car accident could stop the Tennessean from getting down on one knee.

In a viral video, the man popped the question to his girlfriend draped in a hospital gown.

"Will you marry me?" he asked, with help from the hospital staff.


"Yes!" she answered in tears.

Surely, they'll be there for each other just as fast as they can.
