Manufacturing summit in the Valley brings industry together and pushes for training the next generation

Manufacturing and its impact took center stage at the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance's Summit. Dozens of local companies were on hand including Gusmer Enterprises of Fresno."We filter out all the things you don't want in your wine, the skins, the seeds etc.," said Marco Fabila, Gusmer Enterprises.Fabila said the company came to the summit to learn and network."We're on our third generation of a family owned business so that requires an influx of new ideas, new energy, new concepts to be introduced into the manufacturing all the time."Many manufacturers in the Valley said they are looking for the next generation of employees and are constantly hiring. Experts say the manufacturing industry has changed."Individuals no longer require strong hands and strong backs, it's not manual labor. It's really technology infused processes and designs to make goods," said Kathryn DeRosear, speaker.Fresno City College student Jennifer Briskin fell into the world of manufacturing by taking a digital drafting class.Briskin hopes she can find a connection and job at the summit."There's so many different manufacturers here from throughout the Valley and state and the opportunities are endless."More than 900 people attended the conference; the goal is to produce more skilled workforce here in the Valley to meet the needs of manufacturers in our area and beyond.This is the third time the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance has held the summit and they say each year, they are making connections that are improving the industry.