Many from the Central Valley attending inauguration including local leaders
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand was making his first trip to the National Mall. He was moved by the build-up to the presidential inauguration. (KFSN)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFSN) --
Washington DC is steeped in tradition; the iconic landmarks move visitors to reflect upon our nation's history.

"You can feel it in the air. I mean it's a tremendous amount of excitement and anticipation. I walked over to the White House with my wife yesterday and there's just this sense of tradition and history."

Brand said he hopes President Trump realizes there is a difference between the campaign trail and governing,

"We talked about his ideas of infrastructure, some of his plans. Whether you're Democrat or Republican that's what you want to hear. Every city in this country has infrastructure issues."

Security measures around Washington DC include cement barriers and trucks filled with sand. A protective bubble has been established with no traffic in and around our nation's capital.

Hanford Congress Man David Valadao has noticed subtle changes.

"You'll see people undercover in certain spots and you kinda get use to that, but all that's been ramped up quite a bit cause you do have so many folks out in the open that are potential targets, especially the new incoming president. Just like any other President in the past."
