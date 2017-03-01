Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help

Just a half-block away from City Hall last December a stray dog was found roaming near the highway. Boo was rescued by Friends of the Madera Animal Shelter, they say because animal control wasn't around."There was not one officer on duty," said Velvet Rhoades, FMAS.On Wednesday, Boo and members of the non-profit group rallied at Madera City Hall-- asking the council to contribute to their cause."It's kind of criminal in our estimation that when you see a dog that's run over or a dog running in the street-- there's no one to call," said Kay Rhoades, FMAS founding member.For almost 15 years the non-profit has donated money, time, and supplies to Madera's only animal shelter. Which Kay says is about one million dollars under budget."It's a low priority to them. The shelter is understaffed-- underfunded."So to help the shelter, FMAS is asking the city for funding, a spay and neuter ordinance, and more animal control officers on the street.Measure K, a public safety services tax, just passed in November. The mayor says they are considering using some of that money for the non-profit."As you know, in the recession and the drought that money has been tight. So we will certainly look at this as we have in the past and do whatever we can to help," said Andy Medellin, Madera Mayor.Kay says the county is contributing $100,000 for the group this year and they hope the city will do the same. It's money they say will be used strictly for spay and neuter services-- to keep more animals off the streets."It's not just our job, it's your job as council members. You're in charge of this community."A community in which Boo is getting a second chance at a better life.The Mayor said they are going to take a look at the budget this spring when the Measure K funds start to roll in, so they won't be able to give an immediate answer to the group.