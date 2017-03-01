MADERA COUNTY

Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help

EMBED </>More News Videos

On Wednesday, Boo the dog and members of a non-profit group rallied at Madera City Hall-- asking the council to contribute to their cause. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just a half-block away from City Hall last December a stray dog was found roaming near the highway. Boo was rescued by Friends of the Madera Animal Shelter, they say because animal control wasn't around.

"There was not one officer on duty," said Velvet Rhoades, FMAS.

On Wednesday, Boo and members of the non-profit group rallied at Madera City Hall-- asking the council to contribute to their cause.

"It's kind of criminal in our estimation that when you see a dog that's run over or a dog running in the street-- there's no one to call," said Kay Rhoades, FMAS founding member.

For almost 15 years the non-profit has donated money, time, and supplies to Madera's only animal shelter. Which Kay says is about one million dollars under budget.

"It's a low priority to them. The shelter is understaffed-- underfunded."

So to help the shelter, FMAS is asking the city for funding, a spay and neuter ordinance, and more animal control officers on the street.

Measure K, a public safety services tax, just passed in November. The mayor says they are considering using some of that money for the non-profit.

"As you know, in the recession and the drought that money has been tight. So we will certainly look at this as we have in the past and do whatever we can to help," said Andy Medellin, Madera Mayor.

Kay says the county is contributing $100,000 for the group this year and they hope the city will do the same. It's money they say will be used strictly for spay and neuter services-- to keep more animals off the streets.

"It's not just our job, it's your job as council members. You're in charge of this community."

A community in which Boo is getting a second chance at a better life.

The Mayor said they are going to take a look at the budget this spring when the Measure K funds start to roll in, so they won't be able to give an immediate answer to the group.
Related Topics:
societymaderamadera countyshelterdogsmoneyMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Businesses in Oakhurst hoping Caltrans can get HWY 41 open again before tourism season
Haagen-Dazs creates bee habitat in the Valley to keep blossoms blossoming
Wet weather bringing water and pests to the Valley
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
More madera county
SOCIETY
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Hundreds special needs students went to Roosevelt School of the Arts to enjoy their first musical
Haagen-Dazs creates bee habitat in the Valley to keep blossoms blossoming
ABC30 Community
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Show More
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
More News
Top Video
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Hundreds special needs students went to Roosevelt School of the Arts to enjoy their first musical
More Video