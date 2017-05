Memorial Day events across the Valley

- Sunday, May 28, 2017WHO: Congressman Jim Costa, Lt. General Karl Eikenberry, US Army, Lt. Commander Eric Pierce, US Navy, Councilwoman Deborah LewisWHAT: Memorial Day Ceremony: "Saluting Our Military & Fallen Heroes"WHEN: Sunday, May 28, 2017, 11:00 AM PTWHERE: San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery32053 W. McCabe RoadSanta Nella, CA- Monday, May 29, 2017 - 10:00 AMWHO: Congressman Jim Costa, Senator Tom Berryhill, Supervisor Sal Quintero, Assemblyman Jim PattersonWHAT: American Legion Post 4 Memorial Day CeremonyWHEN: Monday, May 29, 2017, 10:00 AM PTWHERE: Veterans Liberty Cemetery1831 West Belmont AvenueFresno, CA- Monday, May 29, 2017 - 11:00 AMWHO: Congressman Jim Costa, Sergeant Brian Burry, US ArmyWHAT: 54th Annual Memorial Day Service & Dedication of the Avenue of FlagsWHEN: Monday, May 29, 2017, 11:00 AM PTWHERE: Fresno Memorial GardensWhitesbridge Cemetery175 South Cornelia AvenueFresno, CA- Monday, May 29, 2017, 8 a.m.WHAT: Clovis MemorialWHEN: Monday, May 29, 2017, 8 a.m.WHERE: Clovis Veterans Memorial District808 4th St Clovis, CA 93612-1317