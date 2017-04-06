Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo

The Memphis Zoo introduced their newest addition, a beautiful baby hippo.
The 76-pound calf was born to Nile hippopotamus Binti on March 23, 2017. She will make her exhibit debut on Friday, April 7.
"Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf," said Farshid Mehrdadfar, curator of the zoo's West Zone. "The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti's nose or back."
The zoo is holding an online naming contest for their adorable baby hippo from April 6 - April 13.
