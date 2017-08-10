MARIPOSA COUNTY

Merced teens come together to help families impacted by Detwiler Fire get their kids ready for school

The Merced County Sheriff's Department Explorers decided to lend a couple of helping hands.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
With the first day of school coming up, students are starting to pack up their supplies. However, victims of the Detwiler Fire are still picking up the pieces of what used to be their homes-- putting back to school shopping on the back burner.

Soledad Pulido is one of those victims, she and her family lost their home. The Merced County Sheriff's Department Explorers decided to lend a couple of helping hands; they surprised the family with food and water along with new clothes and school supplies

"I was amazed by their generosity and kindness-- it was really heartfelt."

The group did not stop there-- they filled 50 backpacks with new supplies, while bringing food to help fill pantries.

Michael and Jasmine picked out their backpacks and are now getting ready for school, after they were evacuated from their homes.

Reita Cahoon, who was affected by fire, said, "The kids are excited to get supplies and it will give them what they need to start-- it gives them the necessary tools for a good start."

The team was able to give back to several families in need of help, but they got something more in return.

"It makes me realize that anything could happen, any day," said Carmen Covarrubias, with the Merced County Sheriff Explorer. "Seeing them happy, they were able to receive these things from us and it was just an amazing feeling."

As for the Pulido family, they still have a long road of recovery nut they are touched by the help they are receiving.

"Everything you can think of for back to school, they eliminated everything for me-- I don't have to worry about that."

Some schools in Mariposa are already starting up next week, but some families are still working on finding a place to live after losing their homes in the Detwiler Fire. Luckily, some families were able to get some supplies with a little help from some friends in Merced.
