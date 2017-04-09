Mini Maker Faire draws hundreds to Downtown Fresno

From trash to tickets, Fresno Grizzlies fans had a unique way to make it inside the ball park for free Sunday.The annual Mini Maker Faire made its way back to Chukchansi Park. Fans were tasked to make something original out of cardboard for a chance to receive free tickets.Dozens of creative creations were turned in from everything to robots to toy weapons."We're hoping that when kids see what we're doing here, it opens their eyes to what they can accomplish. And when grown-ups come out here, they get a better understanding of our community from an engineering, creativity perspective," Scott Kramer with Fresno Ideaworks said.The Mini Maker Fair is put on each year by Ideaworks, and this was the fifth annual event.