FRESNO

More Valley residents looking into naturalization process

EMBED </>More News Videos

The newest US citizens stood and cheered, proudly holding their American flags. In Downtown Fresno 699 People from 51 countries took their oath. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The newest US citizens stood and cheered, proudly holding their American flags. In Downtown Fresno 699 People from 51 countries took their oath.

"It's really an emotional moment. I don't think people realize it's emotional because, when you've lived here a long time too, you feel like you belong here so you feel adopted," said Myriam Stemkoski, French-American.

"Very happy I am already one of the US citizens," said Lilia Yumol, US citizen.

Of the naturalized Americans 425 came from Mexico; but new citizens like Jordan native Nada Alqatamy said President Trump's tough talk on immigration makes many families nervous.

"Yes, many like we, we heard about countries banned and so we decided to be citizens."

The concerns cut across all races and religions.

"He's pretty volatile I feel. You don't know what he's going to do and make changes. I think being British you're safer than most but still it's a safeguard," said Sally Baker, English-American.

"I was waiting. I was nervous. I couldn't wait for the time because no one knows what's going to happen," said Ekelediri Chukwu, US citizen.

Chukwu of Nigeria breathed a big sigh of relief with his kids.

Many immigrants see the big picture-- the US remains the land of opportunity.

"Oh, I came as a student so I went to school then I worked on a work visa then I applied for green card. It's a slow process," said Ravinder Gil, US citizen.

And some don't seem to be in a big rush.

"Actually, my whole family's a citizen except me (sic)-- so I keep dragging my feet and now I got it done," said Koua Xiong, US citizen.

All of these new Americans began the naturalization process eight months ago.
Related Topics:
societycitizenshipfresnoimmigrationPresident Donald TrumpFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Fresno entrepreneurs develop high-tech lock that uses your face
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
More fresno
SOCIETY
Sesame Street introduces muppet with autism
'Katrina Girl' goes to JROTC ball with man who rescued her
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
The world's happiest countries
More Society
Top Stories
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Fresno County schools, including Clovis Unified, impacted by internet outage
Dark clouds and wet weather converge on the Valley as storm rolls through
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Show More
Tillerson to skip NATO summit, travel to Russia next month
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno teacher's aide arrested for molesting 9-year-old student, police say
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
More News
Top Video
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
More Video