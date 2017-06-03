National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay talks about her future

For the first time since her big win, we're hearing from the Fresno-native who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.Ananya Vinay, 12, and her family are on a whirlwind tour as they celebrate her big win. She says she's going to a Warriors finals game, and she'll ring the Nasdaq stock market closing bell next week. She'll also be on several talk shows.It stems from her Thursday win in Maryland where she beat out hundreds of other kids for more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. But all of that pales in comparison to what she plans to do back in Fresno."I'm probably going to coach spelling and see if I can promote reading and writing in Fresno," she said. "And then I'm probably going to do more science and reading."She'll return from her tour Thursday so she can attend the last day of school at Fugman Elementary.