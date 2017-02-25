SOCIETY

Nearly 2,000 come out for Support Blue 5K at Woodward Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

Organizers say attendance has been rising rapidly throughout the years and hope attendance rises to 3,000 people next year. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 1,800 runners and spectators took part in the Support Blue 5K run Saturday morning, quadrupling last year's attendance numbers.

The second annual fundraiser at Woodward Park was packed and supporters got to see the SWAT bus, canines and mounted patrol units. All the proceeds help fund Project Stealth, a chaplaincy program that helps at-risk youth.

"We're using the police department to monitor the calls coming in of children being victimized, and we're sending chaplains out to connect with them to begin mentoring them," said Rodney lowery with the Fresno Police chaplaincy. "We have a drop-in center, a teen policing academy we filter them through."

Runners who completed the 5 and 10K run were awarded with a Support Blue medallion shaped like a police badge. They hope attendance to the event beats 3,000 people next year.
Related Topics:
societysocietycharityfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
Car Seat Check-Up event in Hanford on Saturday
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Fresno State unveils Japanese-American internment exhibit on 75th anniversary of order
Fresno yoga studio holds cupcake fundraiser to help cancer patient
More society
SOCIETY
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
Car Seat Check-Up event in Hanford on Saturday
Professor has taken a selfie every day for the past 30 years
ABC30 Community
Kids Day 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
7 students sick, 1 hospitalized after consuming drug-laced cookies at Hoover High School
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
After rains soak California, Gov. Brown seeks $437 million for flooding repairs
Fresno City College warns students after man allegedly gropes woman inside library
Merced County and state leaders survey swollen rivers to identify infrastructure needs
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
Show More
Judge rejects motion to pull manslaughter plea for Fresno man convicted of killing 7-year-old while driving drunk
Valley law enforcement gathers in honor of officer, deputy killed in Minkler shootout
Some news outlets blocked from White House media briefing
Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood sues the City of Fresno
Man in critical condition after being shot in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Drinks at 4 a.m.? Proposed California bill would let bars stay open later
Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work
Fresno City College warns students after man allegedly gropes woman inside library
Valley law enforcement gathers in honor of officer, deputy killed in Minkler shootout
More Video