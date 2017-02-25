Nearly 2,000 come out for Support Blue 5K at Woodward Park

More than 1,800 runners and spectators took part in the Support Blue 5K run Saturday morning, quadrupling last year's attendance numbers.The second annual fundraiser at Woodward Park was packed and supporters got to see the SWAT bus, canines and mounted patrol units. All the proceeds help fund Project Stealth, a chaplaincy program that helps at-risk youth."We're using the police department to monitor the calls coming in of children being victimized, and we're sending chaplains out to connect with them to begin mentoring them," said Rodney lowery with the Fresno Police chaplaincy. "We have a drop-in center, a teen policing academy we filter them through."Runners who completed the 5 and 10K run were awarded with a Support Blue medallion shaped like a police badge. They hope attendance to the event beats 3,000 people next year.