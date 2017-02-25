Neighbors celebrate reopening of Fresno park after renovations

The grand re-opening of Granite Park got a special blessing Saturday.A couple dozen people came out to the park this morning for a prayer breakfast. They got a sneak peek at the refurbished fields, which have artificial turf infields and grass in the outfield.And lucky for kids, it looks like the turf may save them from a few knee scrapes.The Fenway Park-lookalike and the other fields still have a ways to go, but they're scheduled to open next weekend.Developer Terrance Frazier invested about $1.5 million in updating the park. The city is leasing it and will spend $150,000 a year to fund Granite Park programs.