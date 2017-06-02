FRESNO COUNTY

New farmers markets headed to your neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Bright colored produce from Sanger and fresh strawberries from Watsonville are just some of the draws at the Valley Fresh Farmer's Market at Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bright colored produce from Sanger and fresh strawberries from Watsonville are just some of the draws at the Valley Fresh Farmer's Market at Valley Children's Hospital. Now some Clovis residents will be able to see this same market in their neighborhood.

"Clovis has one farmers market and now they're about to have two," said Peter DeYoung, California Fresh Farmer's Market.

DeYoung said a new outdoor shopping experience will begin with the Clovis Commons Farmers Market at Herndon starting June 11.

"We're excited to bring together some of the best growers, food purveyors, specialty food product to really serve what is an unmet need in what we think is this part of town."

While Clovis will still have its Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market Friday nights, residents can also head to the Sunday morning market at Herndon and Willow.

DeYoung's group started several markets including the River Park Market and they said these events allow everyone to embrace the bounty of the county.

"Produce is picked at the heights of ripeness. You're enjoying things from the farmer, you're able to talk to the grower, and it's a wonderful experience."

DeYoung said the events are also positive for shopping centers. The markets will also list the produce and businesses on their web site Marketgrub.com. The group has had plans to expand.

"We'll be opening a market in Madera and there's some talk we'll be asked to take over the Kingsburg Farmers Market which we're really excited to get started again. They stopped and we'd love to get it going again."

The goal is to have 50 farmers markets operating at this time next year, providing a fresh experience around the Valley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfarmer’s marketsfresno countyclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
One person killed another injured after hitting tree near Kerman
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
More fresno county
SOCIETY
Brown water solution in Oakhurst underway with construction of new water treatment facility
Teachers and classmates of Fresno sixth grader who won Scripps National Spelling bee celebrating
Dad defends his choice to put his kid on a leash
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
More Society
Top Stories
One person killed another injured after hitting tree near Kerman
Man found dead in pool in Northeast Fresno
Brown water solution in Oakhurst underway with construction of new water treatment facility
Homicide investigation underway after body found in London, Tulare County
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Bishop Ochoa says St. Helen's School in Fresno will remain open
Cutler-Orosi School District employee accused of sending inappropriate material to 11-year-old
Show More
Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Central Fresno
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
Fresno man charged with sexual exploitation of children through Musical.Ly, Kik, and other apps
Amazon announces Fresno fulfillment center
Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!
More News
Top Video
Man found dead in pool in Northeast Fresno
Brown water solution in Oakhurst underway with construction of new water treatment facility
Bishop Ochoa says St. Helen's School in Fresno will remain open
Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Central Fresno
More Video