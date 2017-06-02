New farmers markets headed to your neighborhood

Bright colored produce from Sanger and fresh strawberries from Watsonville are just some of the draws at the Valley Fresh Farmer's Market at Valley Children's Hospital. Now some Clovis residents will be able to see this same market in their neighborhood."Clovis has one farmers market and now they're about to have two," said Peter DeYoung, California Fresh Farmer's Market.DeYoung said a new outdoor shopping experience will begin with the Clovis Commons Farmers Market at Herndon starting June 11."We're excited to bring together some of the best growers, food purveyors, specialty food product to really serve what is an unmet need in what we think is this part of town."While Clovis will still have its Old Town Clovis Farmer's Market Friday nights, residents can also head to the Sunday morning market at Herndon and Willow.DeYoung's group started several markets including the River Park Market and they said these events allow everyone to embrace the bounty of the county."Produce is picked at the heights of ripeness. You're enjoying things from the farmer, you're able to talk to the grower, and it's a wonderful experience."DeYoung said the events are also positive for shopping centers. The markets will also list the produce and businesses on their web site Marketgrub.com. The group has had plans to expand."We'll be opening a market in Madera and there's some talk we'll be asked to take over the Kingsburg Farmers Market which we're really excited to get started again. They stopped and we'd love to get it going again."The goal is to have 50 farmers markets operating at this time next year, providing a fresh experience around the Valley.