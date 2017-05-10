FRESNO

New housing complex in Central Fresno being built to help get homeless veterans off the streets

On a dirt lot in Central Fresno a 40 room apartment complex for veterans will serve as a model for the rest of the country. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO,Calif. (KFSN) --
Among the thousands of homeless who live on the streets in the Valley are dozens of veterans-- men and women who served our country. But on a dirt lot in Central Fresno a 40 room apartment complex for veterans will serve as a model for the rest of the country.

"Veteran specific resources will include healthcare, substance abuse counseling, assistance in applying for veterans benefits, and employment services," said Dr. Vito Imbasciani, Cal Vets.

There are 1,351 people who are considered homeless in Fresno and Madera Counties-- the figure includes 112 veterans. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand wants to bring that number down.

"My hope is within the next few years there will be zero homeless veterans on the streets. These are people who put their life on the line."

Officials broke ground on Renaissance at Parc Grove-- it will be located across the street from the VA hospital's independence building which serves veterans dealing with mental health issues.

"Try to deal with some of the underlying causes that lead to homelessness to try to prevent it and that's what our goal is," said Stephen Bauman, Fresno VA Medical Center Director.

Three other Renaissance complexes in Fresno have helped take homeless families off the streets-- the next one will serve veterans.

The Fresno Housing Authority expects the 40 bed facility for veterans to be complete within a year.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
