MADERA COUNTY

New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs
EMBED </>More News Videos

It's located at Centennial Park in Madera and includes concrete trails for wheelchairs, larger swing sets, and some musical features. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There's a new, all-inclusive park in the North Valley to help kids with special needs.

It's located at Centennial Park in Madera and includes concrete trails for wheelchairs, larger swing sets, and some musical features. The city's mayor says a major part of the funding came from state grants.

"We wanted everybody to feel included and this park does exactly that for all children," mayor Andy Medellin said. "That they have a place to play and a place that's safe, and we bring that here to Centennial Park."

Members of the community chose the amenities they wanted to see in the park.
Related Topics:
societysocietymadera countyplaygroundMadera
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Valley sandbag locations
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
Snow and rain rolling through the Valley affecting people and businesses
Doctors say meth use contributing to child abuse in Central Valley
More madera county
SOCIETY
Oakland Raiders booster club embodies culture of giving
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
More Society
Top Stories
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Merced County preps for flooding ahead of weekend storm
Help is coming to the residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno
Show More
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
Yosemite Valley entrance to Yosemite National Park closed due to upcoming storm
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
More News
Top Video
01/06/17: News Minute
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
More Video