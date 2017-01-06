New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs

There's a new, all-inclusive park in the North Valley to help kids with special needs.It's located at Centennial Park in Madera and includes concrete trails for wheelchairs, larger swing sets, and some musical features. The city's mayor says a major part of the funding came from state grants."We wanted everybody to feel included and this park does exactly that for all children," mayor Andy Medellin said. "That they have a place to play and a place that's safe, and we bring that here to Centennial Park."Members of the community chose the amenities they wanted to see in the park.