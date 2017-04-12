FRESNO

New York Times highlights reasons to love Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The article mentions proximity to the coast and the Sierra Nevada mountains, but highlights the low cost of living as the primary attraction.

It says, according to a survey by the financial website GoBankingRates, people can comfortably live in Fresno on an income of $44,500 per year -- compared to about $76,000 in Los Angeles and $110,000 in San Francisco.

Among other positives listed in the New York Times article include an amazing selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, our art scene, a budding tech hub in downtown, the coming high speed rail and an easy going vibe.

As for the negatives, the article calls out hot summers, air pollution and high unemployment rates.
