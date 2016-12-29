Non-profit organizations in Fresno County are asking for the public's help to finish 2016 strong

As you clean out your closets for the end of the year local non-profits are hoping you consider those less fortunate."Giving this year has been a little bit down-- off of budget," said Don Eskes, CEO Fresno Rescue Mission.Working solely on donations, Fresno's Rescue Mission offers food, emergency shelter, and respite care to those in need.In 2015 the non-profit served more than 290,000 meals and provided shelter to close to 1,700 people."During the spring or summer giving tends to go down or decrease. People go on vacations and of course homelessness does not take vacation," said Eskes.With temperatures dropping the need rises as Fresno Rescue Mission operates the only warming shelter in Fresno."When it's freezing weather we open our doors to anyone that wants to come in and needs a place to stay for the night," said Eskes.Finishing strong for the end of this year means a bigger budget for 2017."Within this last week we do ask for that last push of donations, because a lot of people tend to forget we are here 365 days per year," said Cruz Avila, Poverello House.The Poverello House serves anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 meals per day year-round.In addition to monetary donations they are always welcoming volunteers."For your New Year's resolution, why not giving back to your community and coming here and volunteering and just seeing what life is about and the true perspective on our homeless population and what we're doing here to educate the community," said Avila.