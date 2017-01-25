North Valley school district tackling immigration issue by becoming a safe haven for many immigrants

The Livingston Union School Board voted unanimously to become a safe haven for undocumented students amidst President Donald Trump cracking down on the issue.The policy states every district site will become a safe haven"The resolution seeks to make it clear to our students and parent community that our school are safe places for our students continue to come where they don't have to not come, or be hesitant to come because of fear of deportation," said Andres Zamora, Livingston Union School District Superintendent.The safe haven status includes restricting the sharing of student files that could be used to ascertain the legal status of students and prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering a site without the superintendent's approval or a federally issued order."Kids shouldn't come to school with the fear of being deported, and should continue to seek opportunities to be engaged," said Zamor.Parents and grandparents of students say they are for the policy."I think it's a wonderful idea for them to do that, it's important for all kids to feel safe at school and not have any problems or anything like that," said Rhonda Valencia, grandparent of student.This also comes as President Trump cracks down on immigration on Wednesday, signing two executive orders aiming at boosting border security, and cracking down on immigrants living illegally in the U.S.Merced County Board of Supervisor Rodrigo Espinoza said he's conflicted on the policy."I'm very supportive, but I'm also cautious right now that's a different Government entity-- I don't know how it's going to affect them regarding their federal grants."Livingston is the first district to become a safe haven in Merced County.The resolution also references the U.S. Supreme court case that prohibits public elementary and secondary schools from denying students access based on their immigration status.The school district said they are also taking initiative to promote inclusiveness on their campus.