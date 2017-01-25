MERCED COUNTY

North Valley school district tackling immigration issue by becoming a safe haven for many immigrants

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Livingston Union School Board voted unanimously to become a safe haven for undocumented students amidst President Donald Trump cracking down on the issue. (KFSN)

By
LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Livingston Union School Board voted unanimously to become a safe haven for undocumented students amidst President Donald Trump cracking down on the issue.

The policy states every district site will become a safe haven

"The resolution seeks to make it clear to our students and parent community that our school are safe places for our students continue to come where they don't have to not come, or be hesitant to come because of fear of deportation," said Andres Zamora, Livingston Union School District Superintendent.

The safe haven status includes restricting the sharing of student files that could be used to ascertain the legal status of students and prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering a site without the superintendent's approval or a federally issued order.

"Kids shouldn't come to school with the fear of being deported, and should continue to seek opportunities to be engaged," said Zamor.

Parents and grandparents of students say they are for the policy.

"I think it's a wonderful idea for them to do that, it's important for all kids to feel safe at school and not have any problems or anything like that," said Rhonda Valencia, grandparent of student.

This also comes as President Trump cracks down on immigration on Wednesday, signing two executive orders aiming at boosting border security, and cracking down on immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

Merced County Board of Supervisor Rodrigo Espinoza said he's conflicted on the policy.

"I'm very supportive, but I'm also cautious right now that's a different Government entity-- I don't know how it's going to affect them regarding their federal grants."

Livingston is the first district to become a safe haven in Merced County.

The resolution also references the U.S. Supreme court case that prohibits public elementary and secondary schools from denying students access based on their immigration status.

The school district said they are also taking initiative to promote inclusiveness on their campus.
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationmerced countyLivingston
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Former Los Banos teacher and police officer back in court for alleged sex crimes with minor
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
More merced county
SOCIETY
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
One etiquette coach now teaching digital etiquette
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer has contract extended to 2019
Fulton Street is beginning to take shape in Downtown Fresno
More Society
Top Stories
Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
First pieces of America's most expensive military program have arrived in the Central Valley
Health officials will soon head to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
Fresno Mayor: Fresno will not be a sanctuary city
President's actions on immigration leaving many Valley residents wondering how it will affect them
Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
Show More
Police looking for thief who robbed liquor store in Northeast Fresno with hammer
Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80, publicist says
Woman hit by car in Northwest Fresno
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar and then sets house on fire, according to Fresno police
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
More News
Top Video
Health officials will soon head to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
President's actions on immigration leaving many Valley residents wondering how it will affect them
Central Unified sued after off campus gang rape report
Caltrans taking advantage of the break from the storms by doing emergency repairs
More Video