Officials give update on Downtown Mural project

Major art projects typically get unveiled when they're complete; but when the canvas is a 50 foot tall building, you do things a little differently.On Tuesday organizers provided an update on the massive mural being painted on the side of Fresno's old Met Museum.If you have driven through downtown recently you may have seen the colossal artwork going up at Van Ness and Calaveras-- it is still only about halfway complete.The mural is a tribute to Valley artists, poets and writers and a vision from the mind of Francisco Letelier a Southern California artist. He calls it a test of his creativity and his stomach for heights."It's a huge wall. It's a challenge-- figuring out how to get up there is one thing, then being up there is a whole other thing."The building is now home to CMAC, or the Community Media Access Collaborative. Arte Americas, located just down the street, secured grant funding for the mural.There's also a fundraiser underway to help pay for the mural and other art projects.