'DEFIANT GIRL' STATUE EMERGES ON WALL ST

The young girl statue is a call to action for companies to employ women to higher roles. (State Street Global Advisors/McCann)

Ahead of International Women's Day, a bronze statue of a young girl appeared on Wall Street in New York.

TThe statue was placed directly in front of the Charging Bull statue in Manhattan, appearing to be fearlessly staring down the famous figure. Money management firm State Street Global Advisors installed the statue in order to call to attention the lack of women in leadership positions in the financial sector.

A spokesman for the company said, "She stands as a reminder ... that having more women in leadership positions can lead to increased performance and a stronger economy."

Observers gathered to take picture with the defiant young girl and observe a day that recognizes the achievements of women around the world.
