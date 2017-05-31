FRESNO

One local competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee moves to final round

The pool of spellers is whittling down at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and one of the local students is advancing to the final round. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The pool of spellers is whittling down at the Scripps National Spelling Bee and one of the local students who is in Washington D.C. for the national competition is advancing to the final round.

Ananya Vinay from Fresno's Fugman Elementary secured enough points to advance for a chance to win the top prize. It's her second time competing in the bee.

Porterville's Sameera Hussain from Sequoia was short just a couple of points and didn't advance.

The final round kicks off at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.
