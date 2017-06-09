SOCIETY

Arizona auctioneer discovers Jackson Pollock painting worth millions

An auctioneer makes an incredible discovery inside a garage in Arizona worth millions. (jlevines.com)

An auctioneer in Arizona believes he has discovered an original painting by the legendary Jackson Pollock and says his evidence is "bulletproof."

The painting had been sitting inside a garage for years but now it is expected to sell for an estimated $10-15 million when it goes up for auction on June 20.

Josh Levine, owner and founder of J. Levine Auction & Appraisal LLC, said his company came across the painting when they were called out to perform appraisals for an estate sale in Sun City, Ariz.


Jenifer Gordon (Walker), the owner of the painting by Jackson Pollock.
SOURCE: jlevines.com

Much of the artwork belonged to the homeowner's sister, Jenifer Gordon (Walker), a noted New York socialite who could be seen with the city's rich and famous throughout her life.
