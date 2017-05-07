FRESNO SHOOTING SPREE

Outpouring of support for Fresno shooting spree victims continues in Madera

The muffled sounds of mushball filled the fields of Madera South High School Sunday, but everyone was playing for Team Zack Randalls. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The outpouring of support for victims of Fresno's shooting spree is growing and taking new shapes.

The muffled sounds of mushball filled the fields of Madera South High School Sunday. The players competed for glory, but most of them wore the same uniform with the same name on the front and the same logo on the back.

These games are a tribute and a fundraiser for Zack Randalls.

"When I first heard about it, they came looking for me and I was in the building," Zack's friend Mario Ortiz said. "We were already kind of hearing things but we were kind of like, 'The way it's worded, maybe it meant a PG&E employee was helping.' You know, I just never thought it would've happened to such an amazing person."

Randalls was the first victim almost three weeks ago when police say the man they already suspected of murdering a Motel 6 security guard decided to turn it into a racist rampage.

Randalls was in the early days of a new career at PG&E, but he'd already made an impact at work.

"He was just a great guy," organizer Francine Ricks said. "To me, he just he spoke to everybody, never walked by never frowned on anybody."

Since the shooting, fundraisers have popped up on the internet, at tattoo parlors and all over the Valley. Organizers decided to take one of Zack's passions and use it to help his widow and their two kids.

"Just what we're doing here is just a small portion of everything that's going on for him behind the scenes," organizer Richard Montoya.

The fundraising goal here was $10,000, and they may pass it with help from several donors -- including Zack's favorite team, the LA Dodgers, who contributed a basket full of Dodger Blue goodies and ballcaps with a new emotional connection.

"I'm a football guy. He's a baseball guy," Ortiz said. "So to me, every time I wear anything that represents Zack in that way, it just reminds me of all those good times we had together."

Organizers hope this is just the first Randalls' memorial games with decades more to come.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
