A senior at Parlier High School is being hailed as a hero.Police honored 17-year-old Bobby Ray Sanchez for his actions after he jumped in front of a moving car to save an elementary student from getting hit.Sanchez said he knew he was going to get hit by the car but still decided to help the little girl.The girl was not hurt, but the car did hit Sanchez's right leg. He said he was not able to talk to the young girl after the incident but said she expressed her thanks.