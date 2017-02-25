SOCIETY

Parlier Unified bus drivers receive special training to handle emergency situations

Comprised of law enforcement officers, the group Knowledge Saves Lives ran drivers through different scenarios that could take place while transporting children to and from class.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Bus drivers in Parlier Unified were given a plan of action when it comes to emergency situations Saturday.

Non-profit Knowledge Saves Lives conducted on-site training with drivers at each of the seven schools in the district.

Comprised of law enforcement officers, Knowledge Saves Lives ran drivers through different scenarios that could take place while transporting children to and from class.

"Unfortunately, with the way of the world, the way things are going, people need to have a plan and emergency preparedness is a part of that," said Paul Llanez who's with the nonprofit. "In schools, a lot of that focus is on the meeting aspect of that and not the physical aspect, so that's something that we offer, so people can have a plan of action in place."

Knowledge Saves Lives also conduct similar training exercises statewide to businesses and health care facilities.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
