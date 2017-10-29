LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

People gathered in Sanger to raise money for a Las Vegas shooting victim from the Central Valley

People gathered in Downtown Sanger for a street fair to raise money for a Las Vegas shooting victim from the Central Valley. (KFSN)

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
"I don't even know the Milam family but like I said my heart just went out to them and I wanted to help."

24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger was injured in that horrific massacre. Sunday, as she continues her long road to recovery the local community came together and put on a fundraiser to help Jessica's family with medical expenses.

The fundraiser went on all afternoon Sunday with crowds of people rallying for Jessica and all working to help her and her family get through this together.

As we near the one month mark of the Las Vegas massacre, 24-year-old Jessica Milam from Sanger is still recovering after being shot in the liver. As the medical expenses climb for the Milam family people from all over the Central Valley are pulling together to raise money and rally for Jessica. People from near and far filled the streets of Downtown Sanger for Jessica's very own street fair--which also happens to fall on her birthday.

"We were very touched when we heard the story and that it would hit so close to home so we wanted to try to find a way that we could help," said Denise Romero.

People came dressed in Disney attire for the Disneyland employee where they could enjoy live music, food vendors, a silent auction and a raffle for 4 Disneyland tickets.

"We came out to support Jessica and with Team Jessica we are donating 50% of our proceeds to help the family," explained Shirley Nellon.

Joe Bennett says he is one of Jessica's coworkers and scrambled to get the day off work, he says he left Anaheim at 3 A.M. Sunday morning and took multiple trains and buses just to get here.

"Jessica is a very good friend of mine and I just felt I needed to be here for her today," said Bennett.

A group of survivors from the Las Vegas shootings also came to the fundraiser shedding tears together as they released balloons for Jessica. There was no shortage of support from Sanger Sunday, from strangers and friends all pulling for Jessica to heal quickly and sending her well wishes.

"We just all want you to be here and we're going to celebrate with you big time next year," said Romero.

"Happy birthday I hope you get well soon and I wish you the very best and I hope to meet you all one day," said Nick Jones.

"I want her to know we all out here love her, everyone at Disneyland is pulling for her to get well and to get back to work soon," said Bennett.

Donations can still be made for the family online if you were not able to make it out to Sanger Sunday.

At 11 we'll be talking with Jessica's dad and will have an update on her condition.
