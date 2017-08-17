FRESNO

PG&E getting ready for solar eclipse which will cause solar power production to drop

EMBED </>More Videos

PG&E's Southern Power Distribution Control Center in Fresno is bracing for the solar eclipse. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
PG&E's Southern Power Distribution Control Center in Fresno is bracing for the solar eclipse. As the moon covers the sun the eclipse will cause solar energy produced by solar farms and housing panels to significantly drop in the Central Valley.

The Distribution Control Center Manager Steve Roland said, "So what we expect to see on the eclipse is we're going to see, I believe, roughly a 65-percent curtailment of the solar."

The center serves customers from Stockton to Bakersfield-- the sierra to the coast. Come Monday, Roland said workers will keep a close eye on the power grid from their pods.

"So if we have an alarm at a substation due to a voltage problem, or a circuit-based problem or if it was related to the eclipse we're going to get an indication of whatever that is and we respond accordingly."

Once the solar energy production starts to drop PG&E will bring other power plants on-line, like the Helms Hydro Facility in the Sierra Nevada, to make up for the shortfall.

Denny Boyles with PG&E said, "I would say a lot of forms of clean generation-- Helms, other hydro facilities, if needed we have natural gas powered plants."

Solar accounts for about 30-percent of the state's energy.

Roland said customers should not expect any power interruptions because of the solar eclipse. PG&E has been preparing for the event for a year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysolar eclipsefresnoPG&Esolar energy
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno State President holds annual address to mark the start of new school year
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Fresno Police arrest home invasion robbery suspect
More fresno
SOCIETY
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Diamond ring lost years ago found on misshaped carrot
"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect arrested involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
500 Club in Clovis temporarily closed by State Bureau of Gambling Control
Police operation underway after 'possible terrorist attack' south of Barcelona
Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Show More
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff at Port of LA
More News
Top Video
1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos
Fresno State President holds annual address to mark the start of new school year
Doctors at Valley Children's Hospital working to help woman with high risk pregnancies
Thousands of students head back to school in Sanger Unified
More Video