FRESNO

Piñata Fest offers family fun at Arte Américas

EMBED </>More Videos

If you've celebrated a birthday, chances are you've had a pi?ata at your party. That tradition has become more and more popular in American culture. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you've celebrated a birthday, chances are you've had a piñata at your party. That tradition has become more and more popular in American culture.

The festival at Arte Américas is bringing the history of the piñata to the forefront this weekend.

The event will include piñata making classes, DJ, live entertainers, water balloon toss, hourly piñata smashing, and loteria games all day long (Mexican bingo). There will also be food vendors, craft vendors, and oversized yard games. The even also features the largest piñata in the Western United States on display.

Tickets will be on sale at the door. Children 8 years of age and younger are free, everyone else is just $3 dollars to enter, $12 for piñata making class.

Piñata Fest is this Saturday at Arte Américas from 1 - 9 p.m.
Related Topics:
societybirthdayfestivalfresnofamilyFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
Central Valley high school students have project displayed in Smithsonian
More fresno
SOCIETY
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
Correctional Officer Malama Scanlan makes progress toward recovery after Fresno County Jail shooting
More Society
Top Stories
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Heartbroken neighbors talk about driver killed in Atwater gas tanker explosion
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Department of Defense honoring Valley Children's Hospital for supporting military personnel
Yosemite official's expecting an extremely busy Memorial Day Weekend
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Show More
Hazmat crews work to clean up fiery crash on Highway 99
Fresno mayor seeks city council's support for ambitious budget plans
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
Family and friends gather to mourn the loss of man killed in hit and run in Northwest Fresno
Massive cleanup effort underway after Atwater tanker explosion
More News
Top Video
Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99
Sexually violent predator Jeffery Snyder to remain locked up for now
Catholic school in Fresno on the brink of closure gets a second chance thanks to anonymous donor
Kings County community of Home Garden ready to open new park
More Video