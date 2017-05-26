Piñata Fest offers family fun at Arte Américas

If you've celebrated a birthday, chances are you've had a piñata at your party. That tradition has become more and more popular in American culture.The festival at Arte Américas is bringing the history of the piñata to the forefront this weekend.The event will include piñata making classes, DJ, live entertainers, water balloon toss, hourly piñata smashing, and loteria games all day long (Mexican bingo). There will also be food vendors, craft vendors, and oversized yard games. The even also features the largest piñata in the Western United States on display.Tickets will be on sale at the door. Children 8 years of age and younger are free, everyone else is just $3 dollars to enter, $12 for piñata making class.Piñata Fest is this Saturday at Arte Américas from 1 - 9 p.m.