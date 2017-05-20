Pirate Festival takes over Kearney Park

Kearney Park is turning into a pirate community this weekend, complete with mermaids, witches and pirates.The annual event draws hundreds of people together who recreate the community of new providence. The residents have goods for sale, live cannon demonstrations, and even meat and ales for consumption with a side swashbuckling style."We just had a wonderful juggler perform where he actually has somebody from the audience toss him the knives while he's standing on a board on a roller," Blackbeard & Grandpa Morgan with the festival said.The event goes through 5 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Park in Fresno County.Admission is $10 to $15.