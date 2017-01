For the 26th year in a row, Atlantic City kicked off the New Year with a Polar Bear plunge.Hundreds took part this year, and some were brave enough to pose for pictures afterward.The plunge raises funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.And over in Brigantine, more than one thousand swimmers took a dip for the 16th annual Polar Bear Ocean Swim.Participants raised more than $80,000 for Fisher House, which helps wounded soldiers.