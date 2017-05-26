SOCIETY

Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised

Seventy-seven new military banners now hang high above Porterville's Main Street. There are 113 in all, raised around Memorial Day, and lowered after Veterans Day. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Seventy-seven new military banners now hang high above Porterville's Main Street. There are 113 in all, raised around Memorial Day, and lowered after Veterans Day.

They're identical in color and shape, yet unique for who they honor.

"Porterville has a great history of people serving in the military," said Air Force Veteran John Doyle. "In fact, at one time, Porterville had lost more G.I.'s per capita than about any place around the country."

Due to a medical appointment, Doyle's brother, World War II veteran Lester Doyle, couldn't make it to the city's second annual military banner ceremony.

"Porterville is a community that loves and cherishes veterans and we will always do so," said Porterville Mayor Milt Stowe.

One by one, Porterville city officials read the names of those service members, past and present, whose banners were raised.

"My corpsmen on a regular basis saved my life, and I returned the favor on numerous occasions," said Larry Stoneburner, a former Navy doctor.

"I mean, just these guys that gave everything for us and we got to take care of them, we had the privilege of taking care of them," said Army Nurse Corps veteran Nancy Chadwell.

Hand in hand, Air Force veteran Jack Boesch and his wife strolled down Main Street until they arrived at his banner.

"I talked to my wife, Marleah, (and I said), 'Hey I think I want to do that,' and she said, 'Ok, I'll spend the money to do it,'" Boesch said.

Family members of other deserving Porterville service members can submit a nomination form between this August and next March.

For more information on the banner program, click here.
