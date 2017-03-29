FRESNO

Poverello House receives $100,000 donation

Fresno's Poverello House received a major donation Wednesday to help fund a new food storage warehouse. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno's Poverello House received a major donation Wednesday to help fund a new food storage warehouse. Through a foundation grant, Sieg and Doris Fischer gave $100,000.

The gift is one of the largest ever on record for the Poverello House Raise the Roof Capital Campaign.

Construction on a new, 19,000 square foot warehouse is underway right now. When it is done the all metal insulated building will include commercial grade refrigeration and freezer units.

The Sieg and Doris Fischer foundation supports well-run, deserving charitable organizations throughout California. Organizers hope other Valley residents and businesses will get involved.

"And I would urge those individuals and business people of this community to go ahead and make donations to put this Raise The Roof effort over the top and it can be done," said Sieg Fischer, Fischer Foundation.

The old warehouse was leveled after a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month.

When completed in October the new facility will enhance operations to more efficiently feed the Valley's undeserved.
